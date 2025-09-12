Next Article
Great Nicobar Island project: Modi's transformative vision or environmental risk?
Prime Minister Modi is pushing the Great Nicobar Island Project as a transformative project for India's presence in the Indian Ocean, with plans for a major shipping terminal and new airport to enhance maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region.
But not everyone's convinced—Congress leaders worry it could harm the island's unique environment.
The project and its costs
The project packs in some serious infrastructure: a massive container port, an international airport, a new power plant, and a huge township, all on one island.
The government says it will balance growth with protecting nature and local communities.
Still, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has flagged concerns about biodiversity loss and the hefty ₹72,000 crore price tag.