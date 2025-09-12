KJo compares 'SOTY' to 'Summer I Turned...,' and we agree!
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently compared his 2012 film Student of the Year with Jenny Han's popular series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Both stories feature a love triangle, and Johar humorously suggested that he was the pioneer of such drama in Bollywood. In an Instagram Story, he shared a poster from his film featuring Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Comparison
What did Johar exactly say?
Johar's post read, "Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? It's Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu! #WeWereHereFirst #SummerShanayaTurnedPretty." He further noted that Indian audiences were once divided between Dhawan and Malhotra after the release of his film. While Johar's movie depicted a love triangle among friends, The Summer I Turned Pretty revolves around two brothers who fall in love with the same girl.
Show finale
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 finale next week
The penultimate episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 was released this week. It takes us on a year-long journey of healing and yearning for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. The final episode will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.