Indian student dies in US accident; family seeks help India Sep 12, 2025

Mohammed Zaid, a 20-year-old student from Hyderabad, tragically died after allegedly being hit by a speeding car in Connecticut, USA, on September 7.

He was studying at the University of Bridgeport and had just stepped out to buy groceries.

After the accident, he was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Centre but couldn't survive his injuries.

Now, his family is reaching out for help to bring his body back home.