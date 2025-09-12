Indian student dies in US accident; family seeks help
Mohammed Zaid, a 20-year-old student from Hyderabad, tragically died after allegedly being hit by a speeding car in Connecticut, USA, on September 7.
He was studying at the University of Bridgeport and had just stepped out to buy groceries.
After the accident, he was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Centre but couldn't survive his injuries.
Now, his family is reaching out for help to bring his body back home.
Family appeals for help
Zaid's parents are struggling with travel issues and have asked Indian officials—including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy—for help with repatriation.
Amjed Ullah Khan from Majlis Bachao Tehreek is supporting their efforts and has called on Indian authorities in the US and social media users to assist the family during this difficult time.