Your Apple Watch will offer hypertension alerts from next week
What's the story
Apple has received FDA clearance for its new hypertension notification feature, which will be available on the Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later versions. The feature will be launched with watchOS 26 next week. The announcement was made by Apple spokesperson Zaina Khachadourian.
Technology
How the feature works
The new hypertension notifications leverage data from the watches' existing optical heart sensor. The technology "analyzes how a user's blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart," Khachadourian explained. An algorithm then processes this data over a 30-day period and alerts users if it detects signs of high blood pressure.
Global rollout
Availability in over 150 countries
The hypertension monitoring feature will be available in more than 150 nations and regions with the launch of watchOS 26 on September 15. This global rollout marks a major step forward in Apple's health monitoring technology, bringing advanced blood pressure monitoring capabilities to users.