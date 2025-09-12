It will be launched with watchOS 26

Your Apple Watch will offer hypertension alerts from next week

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:01 pm Sep 12, 202506:01 pm

What's the story

Apple has received FDA clearance for its new hypertension notification feature, which will be available on the Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later versions. The feature will be launched with watchOS 26 next week. The announcement was made by Apple spokesperson Zaina Khachadourian.