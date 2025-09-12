Next Article
New brain-computer interface lets you think commands
Stanford researchers have unveiled a brain-computer interface (BCI) that turns thoughts straight into actions—no talking or moving needed.
Designed especially for people with paralysis or speech disabilities, this system uses tiny electrodes implanted in the brain to pick up neural signals, which computers then decode to control digital devices.
Password protection and privacy issues
Unlike older methods that relied on movement-related brain signals, this BCI reads pure brain activity to create commands.
The team even added a password feature so only authorized users can activate it.
While companies like Neuralink are also exploring similar tech, challenges like privacy and safety still need work before BCIs become mainstream.