iOS 26 brings real-time translation to select AirPods
Apple just unveiled a handy new feature at the iPhone 17 event: with iOS 26 (set to arrive next Monday), select AirPods will get live translation.
This means you'll be able to chat in real-time with people who speak different languages—super useful for travel.
How it works and which AirPods are supported
Live translation instantly converts what's being said and plays it through your AirPods or shows it as text on your iPhone.
The feature works on AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and the new AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation)—just update your firmware and pair them with an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone.