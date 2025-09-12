Next Article
Apple's new memory integrity enforcement blocks spyware attacks
Apple just rolled out a new security tool called Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) with the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air.
MIE works behind the scenes to block spyware from sneaking into your device's most sensitive spots.
After five years of development and testing, Apple says this upgrade makes it much tougher—and more expensive—for hackers to break in.
MIE is switched on automatically
MIE is switched on automatically in all new devices, so you don't have to do anything extra for better protection.
Apple calls it a big leap for memory safety, especially with zero-day attacks and spyware on the rise lately.
The best part? You get stronger security without losing battery life or speed.