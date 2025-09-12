Claude can now remember details of your previous office chats

Anthropic has upgraded its Claude AI chatbot with a new feature that allows it to "remember" details from previous conversations without any prompts. The update is now available for Team and Enterprise users. The chatbot can automatically incorporate a user's preferences, project context, as well as the main priorities into its responses.

Projects Memory also extends to projects The new feature also extends to projects, allowing Team and Enterprise users to create things like diagrams, website designs, graphics, etc, based on files uploaded to the chatbot. Each project has its own memory, ensuring that the product launches, client accounts and internal planning remain separate. This way, teams can manage multiple priorities while keeping sensitive information in the right context.

Memory management Users have full control over what gets stored Anthropic has made it clear that the memory feature is completely optional. Users can view and edit what Claude remembers from their settings menu. "Based on what you tell Claude to focus on or to ignore, Claude will adjust the memories it references," the company said. This gives users full control over what information gets stored in the chatbot's memory.