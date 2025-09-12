Musk says OpenAI-whistleblower Suchir Balaji was murdered. Who was he?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that OpenAI researcher and whistleblower Suchir Balaji was murdered. The claim comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested in a recent interview that Balaji's death was a suicide. Balaji, an Indian-origin researcher who worked at OpenAI for four years, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024. His family has disputed the police's suicide ruling, citing major flaws in the investigation process.

Career trajectory A look at Balaji's life Balaji, a computer scientist from the University of California, Berkeley, started his career with internships at OpenAI and Scale AI. After graduation, he joined OpenAI full-time and worked on major projects like WebGPT and GPT-4 pretraining. His role later expanded to include work on the reasoning team and post-training of ChatGPT. However, he left the organization over ethical concerns about its technologies' societal impact.

Legal battle Balaji's family disputes police findings In August 2023, Balaji resigned from OpenAI and publicly accused the firm of illegally using copyrighted material to train its generative AI models. His mother, Poornima Ramarao, has also alleged that "everyone is being silenced" and "no one is willing to speak the truth." She further claimed that even attorneys have been pressured into calling her son's death a suicide.

Business fued Musk and Altman's ongoing feud Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left in 2018 over disagreements with its direction, has since launched his own AI company xAI. The two tech moguls have been publicly trading barbs for some time now. Recently, Altman defended OpenAI's success amid Musk's criticisms and after Musk's offer to purchase the company was humorously rejected by Altman.