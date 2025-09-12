Operation Sindoor shows India needs to up its tech game
Operation Sindoor, launched earlier in 2025 after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, hit nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
But according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the mission also revealed some uncomfortable truths—India's defenses against drones and electronic warfare aren't as strong as they need to be.
Singh called it a "reality check" on how ready India really is for modern threats.
Singh says most of last year's defense spending stayed in India
Singh told a crowd at Pune's STRIDE 2025 seminar that while quick fixes helped close immediate gaps, India needs to build up its own tech for the long run—with DRDO leading the way.
He pointed out that most of last year's defense spending (88%) stayed within India—a step forward for self-reliance.
On a positive note, Singh credited India's layered air defense system for stopping multiple drone and missile attacks during Operation Sindoor with minimal losses.
The takeaway: even big missions can show where we need to level up our game.