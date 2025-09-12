Operation Sindoor shows India needs to up its tech game

Singh says most of last year's defense spending stayed in India

Singh told a crowd at Pune's STRIDE 2025 seminar that while quick fixes helped close immediate gaps, India needs to build up its own tech for the long run—with DRDO leading the way.

He pointed out that most of last year's defense spending (88%) stayed within India—a step forward for self-reliance.

On a positive note, Singh credited India's layered air defense system for stopping multiple drone and missile attacks during Operation Sindoor with minimal losses.

The takeaway: even big missions can show where we need to level up our game.