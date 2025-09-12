Next Article
Mumbai Police use AirPods Pro 3 meme to warn against scams
Mumbai Police just dropped a meme using AirPods Pro 3's Live Translation to call out a trending scam: "Invest ₹10K and get 5x return in just one month."
The translation bluntly says, "You are falling for a scam."
It's a clever way to remind tech-savvy folks not to trust offers that sound too good to be true.
Tips to avoid falling for scams
Alongside the meme, Mumbai Police shared some practical advice: be careful with online messages, ignore anything unsolicited, and always double-check links and senders.
They also urge everyone to look out for vulnerable people like the elderly, avoid talking to unknown callers, and report sketchy offers.
A few smart moves can go a long way in keeping you—and those around you—safe from scams.