Delhi Police busts terror module planning attacks on right-wing leaders

Suspects tracked through raids and digital surveillance

The suspects—Huzaifa Yaman, Kamran Qureshi, Danish, Sufian Abubakar, and Aftab Qureshi—were tracked through raids and digital surveillance.

Police found chemicals and bomb-making materials during the operation.

The group used encrypted apps like Signal and Telegram to coordinate under the name "Ghazwa-e-Hind," with one member reportedly linked to a handler in Pakistan for explosives.

Investigations are still ongoing as police dig deeper into their network.