Delhi Police busts terror module planning attacks on right-wing leaders
Delhi Police's Special Cell has stopped a big terror plan in its tracks by arresting five men in coordinated raids across Nizamabad (Telangana), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh), and Delhi.
The group was allegedly inspired by extremist ideas and had targeted right-wing politicians—including a Shiv Sena leader—for assassination.
They also wanted to set up a terror training camp in Jharkhand as part of their push for an Islamic caliphate in India.
Suspects tracked through raids and digital surveillance
The suspects—Huzaifa Yaman, Kamran Qureshi, Danish, Sufian Abubakar, and Aftab Qureshi—were tracked through raids and digital surveillance.
Police found chemicals and bomb-making materials during the operation.
The group used encrypted apps like Signal and Telegram to coordinate under the name "Ghazwa-e-Hind," with one member reportedly linked to a handler in Pakistan for explosives.
Investigations are still ongoing as police dig deeper into their network.