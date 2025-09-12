MP's finance manager duped of ₹92 lakh by WhatsApp scam

Fraud detected during routine account review

The fraud came to light on September 8, when a review of company accounts revealed missing funds.

Rao realized he'd been duped only after the discrepancies were flagged.

The MP's team reported it to cybercrime police, who managed to freeze ₹7 lakh—but most of the money had already vanished.

Authorities say these kinds of scams are getting more sophisticated, especially when targeting public figures.