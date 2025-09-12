IMD: Monsoon likely to start withdrawing from September 15

Rainfall 7 percent above normal so far

This year's monsoon arrived super early—Kerala saw rain on May 24, the earliest since 2009—and covered all of India nine days ahead of schedule.

With rainfall now seven percent above normal (836.2mm so far), farmers have gotten a boost and water reservoirs are topping up.

Since over 80% of India's annual rain comes from the monsoon, its timing really matters for food production, drinking water, and even electricity generation.