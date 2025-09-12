Apple's supplier base in India has almost doubled since 2018

Apple 's supplier network in India has seen significant growth over the last few years. According to a Moneycontrol analysis of Apple's supplier list, the number of vendors with operations in India has nearly doubled from eight in 2018 to 14 in 2023. This means that out of 187 suppliers on Apple's 2023 list, 14 have sites in India, up from eight out of 191 five years ago.

Supply chain Global supply chain for products Apple's supply chain for iPhones, Watches, and AirPods is a global one, with nearly 30 countries contributing. However, most high-value parts are still sourced from abroad. An industry source explained that Apple sources individual components from different nations and consolidates them at a staging location before sending these kits to key production sites in India. For printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), components are imported while sub-assembly happens in India.

Expansion potential Actual number of suppliers could be higher The actual number of suppliers could be as high as 35-40, considering smaller assembly players that also contribute to Apple's manufacturing plan. Despite the growth, local value capture remains limited, with current domestic value addition focused on self-assembly items such as batteries and cells, chargers, mechanicals, packaging boxes, and cables.