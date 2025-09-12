India's forex reserves jump by $4B to hit $698B 

India 's foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.03 billion to reach a total of $698.26 billion for the week ending September 5, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today showed. The previous week's reserves had also seen an increase of $3.51 billion, reaching a total of $694.2 billion for the week ending August 29.

Stats Breakdown of India's forex reserves The latest RBI data also revealed a detailed breakdown of India's forex reserves. For the week ending September 5, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of these reserves, rose by $0.54 billion to $584.47 billion. Gold reserves also witnessed an increase during this period, rising by $3.53 billion to stand at $90.29 billion for that week.

Reserve details SDRs, IMF reserve position During the reporting week, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) fell by $34 million to $18.74 billion. However, India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased slightly by $2 million, bringing it to a total of $4.75 billion.