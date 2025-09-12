'Two Much' teaser: Kajol, Twinkle promise to bring 'freshness'
Bollywood actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are all set to host a new celebrity chat show, Two Much. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25. In a recent teaser, the duo promised a refreshing take on celebrity interviews. The show is produced by Banijay Asia, presented by OPPO, and co-presented by Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers.
'Tired of same old celebrity juice?'
The teaser starts with Kajol asking, "Tired of the same old celebrity juice?" Khanna adds, "Bored of dull and lifeless chat shows?" The duo then assures viewers of a "new and improved" celebrity chat show. Kajol adds that it will feature plenty of "awkward questions," while Khanna highlights that the show will bring a burst of "freshness" and energy.
'When wit and sass react...'
Show promises unfiltered moments and laughter
The teaser ends with the two hosts playfully arguing over their excessive promotion of the show. The caption read, "When wit and sass react, the result is Two Much #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25." The show guarantees candid moments, humor, and unexpected surprises featuring some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema.