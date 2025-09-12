Next Article
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's chat show 'Two Much' premieres on September 25
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are teaming up for their first-ever chat show, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle," premiering September 25 on Amazon Prime Video.
New episodes will drop every Thursday, promising a fresh twist on the classic talk show vibe.
Teaser promises unfiltered fun and awkward questions
The teaser hints at plenty of unfiltered fun—think "awkward sawaalon ki shakti" (which translates to 'power of awkward questions') and loads of entertainment.
Expect candid chats with top Bollywood celebs and witty banter between the hosts.
Fans are even hoping for surprise appearances by their superstar husbands Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar. Fans are already buzzing about what's in store!