Cillian Murphy reacts to 'Harry Potter's Voldemort casting rumors
What's the story
Cillian Murphy, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, has quashed rumors of him playing Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. The speculation had been fueled by fans' wishes but was recently addressed by Murphy during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He said, "No...I don't know anything about that."
Family influence
'My kids show me it occasionally'
Murphy revealed that his children have shown him the online discussions about his potential involvement in the Harry Potter universe. He said, "My kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don't know anything about that." The actor also expressed admiration for Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in the Harry Potter films. "I mean, also, it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend."
Light-hearted comment
Murphy joked about being attached to his nose
In a light-hearted moment, Murphy also joked about being "very attached" to his nose. This was a reference to the fact that Fiennes's Voldemort has a flat face with slits for nostrils instead of a nose. Interestingly, Fiennes had previously endorsed Murphy for the role, saying, "I would be all in favor of Cillian." Meanwhile, the upcoming Harry Potter series will feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.