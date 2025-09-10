Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's talk show 'Two Much' premieres this month
What's the story
Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host a new talk show titled Two Much. The show will premiere on September 25, 2023, on Prime Video, both actors announced with a new poster on Wednesday. The unscripted series will feature candid conversations with some of Bollywood's biggest names.
Show details
First time Kajol, Khanna will co-host a show
The show marks the first time that Kajol and Khanna will be co-hosting. While both have explored various creative avenues, this show brings them together for a fun, unscripted format. The guest lineup will include top Bollywood celebrities and influential figures from the entertainment industry. The makers have teased the guest list as "more glamorous than a red carpet event."
Show format
What to expect from the show
What sets Two Much apart is its approach. It's being described as "bold, brilliant, and unfiltered," with the hosts diving into real, relatable conversations about everything from career highs and personal setbacks to fame, family, and relationships. Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said viewers can expect "sparkling, unapologetic conversations" led by two of Bollywood's most beloved personalities.
Production details
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan might be the first guests
Two Much is a collaborative effort between Prime Video and Banijay Asia, a company known for producing popular reality and celebrity-driven shows in India. Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said the show is about "real friendship, bold perspectives, and smart humor." As per the buzz, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan might be the first guests.