Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's talk show 'Two Much' premieres this month

Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host a new talk show titled Two Much. The show will premiere on September 25, 2023, on Prime Video, both actors announced with a new poster on Wednesday. The unscripted series will feature candid conversations with some of Bollywood's biggest names.

Show details First time Kajol, Khanna will co-host a show The show marks the first time that Kajol and Khanna will be co-hosting. While both have explored various creative avenues, this show brings them together for a fun, unscripted format. The guest lineup will include top Bollywood celebrities and influential figures from the entertainment industry. The makers have teased the guest list as "more glamorous than a red carpet event."

Show format What to expect from the show What sets Two Much apart is its approach. It's being described as "bold, brilliant, and unfiltered," with the hosts diving into real, relatable conversations about everything from career highs and personal setbacks to fame, family, and relationships. Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said viewers can expect "sparkling, unapologetic conversations" led by two of Bollywood's most beloved personalities.