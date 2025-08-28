Aamir-Salman shot first episode of Kajol-Twinkle's chat show 'Two Much'

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be the first guests on the upcoming chat show Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna . The show promises to offer a candid look into the lives of celebrities with a dash of humor and surprises. The premiere episode is expected to feature lively conversations between the four stars, who have worked together in various films over the years.

Episode details Premiere episode will be 1 of the best: Source An insider told India Today that the premiere episode was a great start for the show. "Having been friends and colleagues for a long time, they chatted like long-lost friends, joking and pulling each other's legs," the source said. "They also gave out some juicy secrets about each other which left the entire team in splits." "This would definitely be one of the most entertaining episodes of the show."

Film history Khan, Aamir have worked with both hosts The camaraderie between the guests and the hosts is not new. Khan has starred alongside Kajol in movies like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darrna Kya and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while he was opposite Khanna in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Aamir, meanwhile, has starred alongside Kajol in Ishq and Fanaa, and with Khanna in Mela.