'Rise and Fall': Ashneer Grover hosts India's 1st celebrity reality show
Ashneer Grover is back on screen, this time hosting "Rise and Fall," a fresh reality series that's turning heads in 2025.
Streaming free on Amazon MX Player at noon and Sony TV at 10:30pm the show divides 15 celebrities into "Rulers" living large in a penthouse and "Workers" hustling it out in the basement.
How to watch the show
Familiar faces like Kiku Sharda, Arjun Bijlani, and Kubbra Sait compete through tough physical, mental, and emotional challenges to earn cash—and maybe dethrone the Rulers for a bigger share.
Expect lots of strategy, shifting alliances, betrayals, and personal video diaries that let you see what's really going on behind the scenes.
With Grover's no-nonsense vibe setting the tone, "Rise and Fall" brings plenty of twists for anyone who loves smart reality TV.