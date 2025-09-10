'Rise and Fall': Ashneer Grover hosts India's 1st celebrity reality show

How to watch the show

Familiar faces like Kiku Sharda, Arjun Bijlani, and Kubbra Sait compete through tough physical, mental, and emotional challenges to earn cash—and maybe dethrone the Rulers for a bigger share.

Expect lots of strategy, shifting alliances, betrayals, and personal video diaries that let you see what's really going on behind the scenes.

With Grover's no-nonsense vibe setting the tone, "Rise and Fall" brings plenty of twists for anyone who loves smart reality TV.