'Pakistan is another..': UN Watch blasts Pakistan in 4 seconds 

Several countries, including Qatar , Iran, Libya, Algeria, Venezuela and others, condemned Israel for striking Hamas's terror headquarters in Doha at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva this week. "Israel targeted my country, which is a mediator in the conflict. This is a flagrant violation of international conventions," Qatar said. If that was the case, why is Qatar harboring terrorists? Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, interjected.

Speech 'Why do you harbor terrorists' "If you don't want targeted bombings against terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why did you host Haniyeh, Mashal, and al-Hayya in luxury hotels from where they planned their terror?" Neuer asked. He also lashed out at the UN chief António Guterres for condemning Israel, saying, "When the US killed Bin Laden in Pakistan, the UN chief at the time celebrated that 'justice has been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism'."

Twitter Post Watch the video here Today at the U.N. I asked Qatar: “If you don’t want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas' non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?” https://t.co/xi2EZlC5B7 pic.twitter.com/tTghv5JK4U — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 10, 2025

Speech interruption Neuer's speech interrupted by Pakistani delegate At this point, Neuer's speech was interrupted by a Pakistani delegate, supposedly over Neuer's mention of Osama bin Laden, who was killed in Pakistan in 2011. "While we believe in constructive engagement with the civil society organizations and value their inputs, we urge you to ensure that no speaker violates the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of sovereign member states. We reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations," the delegate said.