Flights hit, thousands without power as torrential rain batters Tokyo 

Tokyo and its neighboring areas were battered by torrential rains and strong winds on Thursday, leaving one dead and another injured. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded unprecedented rainfall in some parts of Tokyo. Setagaya Ward received 92 mm and Ota 88.5 mm in just an hour, the highest ever recorded. The downpour left over 6,200 households without electricity across the Kanto region, with around 4,200 in Tokyo alone.

Infrastructure damage Flooding in Setagaya and Shinagawa wards The heavy rains also caused flooding in Setagaya and Shinagawa wards, overflowing the Yazawa and Tachiai rivers. Over 1,200 households were advised to evacuate due to flood risks. Transport services were also severely affected, as Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Shin-Yokohama were suspended for over an hour, affecting around 100,000 passengers.

Visuals from Tokyo 🚨 Severe flooding in parts of Tokyo, Japan today including Kanagawa and Chiba Prefectures.



Railway stations were flooded and take-offs were suspended from Tokyo International Airport.

Airport disruption Operations at Haneda airport suspended Operations at Tokyo's Haneda airport were also suspended from mid-afternoon due to lightning strikes. Ground services were halted, leading to flight delays and cancelations. Local train lines such as the Tokyu Meguro, Oimachi, Shin-Yokohama, and Ikegami lines were shut down due to flooding, while others continued to face delays.