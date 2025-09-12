Flights hit, thousands without power as torrential rain batters Tokyo 

LOADING...
One person was killed in the incident

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 12, 2025
03:05 pm
Tokyo and its neighboring areas were battered by torrential rains and strong winds on Thursday, leaving one dead and another injured. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded unprecedented rainfall in some parts of Tokyo. Setagaya Ward received 92 mm and Ota 88.5 mm in just an hour, the highest ever recorded. The downpour left over 6,200 households without electricity across the Kanto region, with around 4,200 in Tokyo alone.

Flooding in Setagaya and Shinagawa wards

The heavy rains also caused flooding in Setagaya and Shinagawa wards, overflowing the Yazawa and Tachiai rivers. Over 1,200 households were advised to evacuate due to flood risks. Transport services were also severely affected, as Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Shin-Yokohama were suspended for over an hour, affecting around 100,000 passengers.

Visuals from Tokyo

Operations at Haneda airport suspended

Operations at Tokyo's Haneda airport were also suspended from mid-afternoon due to lightning strikes. Ground services were halted, leading to flight delays and cancelations. Local train lines such as the Tokyu Meguro, Oimachi, Shin-Yokohama, and Ikegami lines were shut down due to flooding, while others continued to face delays.

Extreme weather events this summer

The JMA has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue through Friday, with up to 200 mm of rainfall expected in the Tokai region. This summer, Japan has witnessed a series of extreme weather events, including flooding, landslides, and record heat. These incidents have raised concerns over climate change's impact on one of the world's most densely populated regions.