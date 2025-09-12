Flights hit, thousands without power as torrential rain batters Tokyo
Tokyo and its neighboring areas were battered by torrential rains and strong winds on Thursday, leaving one dead and another injured. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded unprecedented rainfall in some parts of Tokyo. Setagaya Ward received 92 mm and Ota 88.5 mm in just an hour, the highest ever recorded. The downpour left over 6,200 households without electricity across the Kanto region, with around 4,200 in Tokyo alone.
Infrastructure damage
Flooding in Setagaya and Shinagawa wards
The heavy rains also caused flooding in Setagaya and Shinagawa wards, overflowing the Yazawa and Tachiai rivers. Over 1,200 households were advised to evacuate due to flood risks. Transport services were also severely affected, as Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Shin-Yokohama were suspended for over an hour, affecting around 100,000 passengers.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Tokyo
🚨 Severe flooding in parts of Tokyo, Japan today including Kanagawa and Chiba Prefectures.— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 11, 2025
Railway stations were flooded and take-offs were suspended from Tokyo International Airport. pic.twitter.com/RJw3SLwOfs
Airport disruption
Operations at Haneda airport suspended
Operations at Tokyo's Haneda airport were also suspended from mid-afternoon due to lightning strikes. Ground services were halted, leading to flight delays and cancelations. Local train lines such as the Tokyu Meguro, Oimachi, Shin-Yokohama, and Ikegami lines were shut down due to flooding, while others continued to face delays.
Climate impact
Extreme weather events this summer
The JMA has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue through Friday, with up to 200 mm of rainfall expected in the Tokai region. This summer, Japan has witnessed a series of extreme weather events, including flooding, landslides, and record heat. These incidents have raised concerns over climate change's impact on one of the world's most densely populated regions.