Trump may visit India for Quad summit, hints envoy nominee 

United States President Donald Trump may visit India later this year for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Leaders Summit, his ambassador nominee to India, Sergio Gor, hinted at a Senate confirmation hearing. Gor, who is a close aide to Trump, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that "the President is fully committed to meeting leaders of Quad." He added that there have already been discussions about a trip for the next Quad meeting.

Summit importance Gor's remarks amid Trump's canceled India trip reports While he declined to disclose exact dates, Gor emphasized the significance of the Quad, stating it is "very important for the US." His statement comes after The New York Times reported that Trump had canceled his plans to visit India for the summit. However, Gor's remarks suggest that discussions are still ongoing for Trump's visit. The summit, scheduled for November in New Delhi, will see leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US come together to discuss key geopolitical issues.

Diplomatic ties Gor emphasizes strong US-India ties At the hearing, Gor also spoke about the deep friendship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite some trade tensions. He said, "Our president (Trump) has a deep friendship with Modi. That is something that is unique." The ambassador nominee stressed that India is one of America's most important relationships globally, adding that "despite a little hiccup on tariffs," US-India relations are stronger than ever.