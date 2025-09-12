Indian woman dies after jumping off burning Nepal hotel

A religious trip to Nepal turned tragic for a Ghaziabad couple, Ramveer Singh Gola and his wife, Rajesh Devi. The couple had flown to Kathmandu on September 7 to visit the Pashupatinath temple. However, on September 9, their five-star hotel was set ablaze by rioters. The couple tried to escape through a window but faced severe obstacles due to smoke and flames.

Escape attempt Ramveer and Rajesh jumped from the 4th floor According to TOI, rescue teams placed mattresses below the burning building and urged guests to jump. Ramveer and Rajesh jumped from the fourth floor. While Ramveer escaped with minor injuries, Rajesh suffered serious spinal injuries. She was rushed to a Kathmandu hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the night of September 10.

Family response Minimal embassy support, delayed local rescue efforts Speaking to reporters, Devi's elder son, Vishal, said his parents were overjoyed after visiting the temple, and they even video-called to show off Kathmandu's sights. "But on September 9 night, chaos erupted." "The mob stormed the hotel and set it on fire. As the stairways got filled with smoke, my father broke the windowpane, tied sheets and jumped onto a mattress. My mother slipped while trying to climb down and fell heavily on her back," he was quoted by TOI.

Ordeal 'For two days we didn't know about their whereabouts' Vishal stated that communication disruptions made locating his parents extremely impossible, and on top of it, embassy support was minimal and local rescue came very late. "For two days we didn't know about their whereabouts. Finally, my father was found in a relief camp," he said. After reaching the Sonauli border, Ramveer, still in shock, said, "We came only to offer prayers at Pashupatinath. But rioters torched our hotel. Thousands of Indian tourists are stranded...mostly from Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Uttarakhand."