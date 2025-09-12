Yash Rathod slams his seventh First-Class century: Key stats

Central Zone batter Yash Rathod scored a magnificent century against South Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy final at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. He added a 167-run stand with skipper Rajat Patidar after Central Zone were down to 93/3. This was in response to South Zone's 149 in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

Century Rathod, Patidar rescue Central Zone Central Zone made a brilliant start with 50/0 at stumps on Day 1. While opener Akshay Wadkar departed early the next morning, Danish Malewar completed his half-century. Shubham Sharma's dismissal at 74/2 exposed Patidar to the middle. Meanwhile, CZONE further slumped to 93/3 with Malewar's departure. Patidar, who showed a positive intent, found support from Rathod thereafter. The duo took CZONE past 250.

Information Rathod reaches his ton In the second session, Rathod saw a spirited Patidar complete his century and depart soon after. Powering Central Zone past 300, Rathod brought up his century in the 82nd over. Rathod took a single off Ankit Sharma to reach three figures in 132 balls.