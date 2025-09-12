Ashneer Grover seemingly trolls Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' hosting
Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has seemingly taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. Speaking to News18, Grover said reality shows should focus on contestants and not on any "big superstar." "Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar." "And therefore it's become more about him than the contestants."
Grover emphasizes the 'balance of power' in reality shows
Grover further emphasized that the contestants should be the ones putting in all the effort. "Bhai aap toh ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh toh contestant lage hue hain (Bro, you're coming just for a weekend. The ones who've been at it 24 hours straight are the contestants)." "The balance of power has to go back to contestants and the content that come out of contestants."
The not-so-pleasant interaction between Grover and Khan
Grover had previously shared an unpleasant experience with Khan during a sponsored ad shoot when he wanted to take a photo with the actor. He revealed, "His manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him, 'I won't take a picture; you go to hell.'" Later, when Grover appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 18, Khan confronted him over his previous comments, to which the Shark Tank India judge apologized.