Ashneer Grover seemingly trolls Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' hosting

Ashneer Grover takes a veiled dig at Salman Khan

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:24 pm Sep 12, 202505:24 pm

What's the story

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has seemingly taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. Speaking to News18, Grover said reality shows should focus on contestants and not on any "big superstar." "Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar." "And therefore it's become more about him than the contestants."