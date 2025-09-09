'BB18' controversy with Salman was exaggerated, claims Ashneer Grover 

Ashneer Grover , the former Shark Tank India judge, recently opened up about his controversial appearance on Bigg Boss 18 with Salman Khan . The episode sparked a lot of media buzz and trolling on social media. However, in an interview with Zoom, Grover said that the situation was blown out of proportion and used to create controversy.

Clarification 'Merko toh kuch tha bhi nahi...' When asked if he would work with Khan again, Grover said that the situation was exaggerated. He said in Hindi, "Merko toh kuch tha bhi nahi, maine toh us bande ki tareef ki thi (There was nothing from my side. In fact, I appreciated him)." "If you look at the video, you can tell me. Did I say anything wrong about him? Maine toh tareef ki thi (I was actually complimenting him). They brought me on the show and turned it into a controversy."

Future prospects No love lost between Grover, Khan Reflecting on his previous work with Khan, Grover said he had no issues at all. He said, "I liked the guy then, which is why I worked with him. As far as I'm concerned, there's no love lost." When asked if he would work with Khan again in the future, Grover said he was open to it and believed in the "never say never" philosophy.

Incident What had happened during 'BB18'? During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the entrepreneur had appeared on Khan's show. Grover had formerly spoken about Khan and his team's "attitude" during a work meeting; addressing his comments, Khan had lambasted the businessman on the show. "Obviously when you are on TV you tend to exaggerate, you try to be a hero and try to re-establish yourself...that's good but don't get personal," the superstar had told Grover.

Reality show speculation When 'Bigg Boss' approached Grover Grover also addressed rumors about him joining Bigg Boss as a contestant. He revealed that while he had been approached for the reality show, he politely declined. With his trademark humor, he added that he would only consider participation if the producers offered a deal higher than Khan's remuneration.