Box office buzz: 'Demon Slayer' breaks records in advance bookings
Demon Slayer's latest film, "Infinity Castle," just set a new record in India with ₹15 crore in advance bookings as of September 9, 2025.
That's more than any other non-Hollywood foreign movie here, beating out previous anime hits like "Suzume" and "Jujutsu Kaisen 0."
Even before opening bookings in big cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, theaters like PVRINOX and Cinepolis have already seen huge demand.
'Infinity Castle' is set to release on September 12
Speculation in the article suggests pre-sales could cross ₹30 crore once all cities are included—showing just how much Indian fans love anime right now.
The buzz around "Infinity Castle" follows the success of the earlier Demon Slayer film "Mugen Train," with platforms like BookMyShow seeing massive interest.
It's clear: anime is having a major moment across the country.