Box office buzz: 'Demon Slayer' breaks records in advance bookings Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Demon Slayer's latest film, "Infinity Castle," just set a new record in India with ₹15 crore in advance bookings as of September 9, 2025.

That's more than any other non-Hollywood foreign movie here, beating out previous anime hits like "Suzume" and "Jujutsu Kaisen 0."

Even before opening bookings in big cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, theaters like PVRINOX and Cinepolis have already seen huge demand.