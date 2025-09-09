IMPPA seeks PM's help in 'Bengal Files' controversy Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

The Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) has reached out to Prime Minister Modi about The Bengal Files, a film released on September 5, that's reportedly being blocked by most theaters in West Bengal.

Even though the movie is certified by the Central Board of Film Certification and legally allowed to screen, IMPPA says it's not getting shown due to collective refusal from theaters.