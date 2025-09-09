IMPPA seeks PM's help in 'Bengal Files' controversy
The Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) has reached out to Prime Minister Modi about The Bengal Files, a film released on September 5, that's reportedly being blocked by most theaters in West Bengal.
Even though the movie is certified by the Central Board of Film Certification and legally allowed to screen, IMPPA says it's not getting shown due to collective refusal from theaters.
The film explores sensitive historical events
IMPPA claims theater owners are facing intimidation and obstacles and aren't getting support from the state government, raising concerns over freedom of expression and artistic rights.
The controversy highlights ongoing debates about censorship, politics, and who gets to decide what stories are told—especially since the film explores sensitive events like the 1946 Calcutta riots.
It's a reminder of how art and politics can clash in real life.