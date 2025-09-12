Katrina Kaif's 'Tees Maar...' dialogue goes viral in Nepal protests

In the midst of intense protests in Nepal , a Bollywood dialogue from Farah Khan 's 2010 film Tees Maar Khan has gone viral. The original scene featured Katrina Kaif as Bharat Mata, berating a corrupt antagonist with the words: "You dirty dog, tell me where is the gareeb Hindustanis ka khoon paseene ka money, batao mujhe batao!" Now, this iconic line has been adapted by Gen Z protesters in Nepal.

Adaptation The adapted dialogue has been spotted on banners at protests In the ongoing protests, demonstrators have been spotted holding banners that read: "You dirty dogs! Tell me! Where's my gareeb Nepali's ka khoon pasine ka money? Batao mujhe batao!!" The video of this moment was shared online in no time, reaching far and wide beyond Kathmandu. One user commented, "I can almost hear those lines while reading them." Another said, "Reading in Katrina Kaif's accent."

Twitter Post See the funny poster here A nepali protestor with Katrina Kaif's dialogue from Tees Maar Khan 😭 pic.twitter.com/2nxnAVbozm — chukandar (@kyabatauvro) September 9, 2025

Background Nepali actor Manisha Koirala mourned deaths in violence The protests, largely driven by the youth, were sparked by widespread corruption and lack of accountability from the government. In the past week alone, at least 51 people have lost their lives. Nepali actor Manisha Koirala expressed her sorrow on Instagram, calling it a "black day for Nepal." Indian actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli also reacted to the violence, cancelling her trip to the country, saying any form of celebration during such a time feels inappropriate.