Salman Khan on strict diet, workout regime for Galwan film
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, a film on the Galwan Valley conflict, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
The movie is based on the 2020 clash and will see Khan in a lean avatar with a crew cut.
A source told Pinkvilla that Khan is currently on a strict diet and workout regime to achieve this look.
Filming schedule
Khan will shoot in Ladakh for 25 days
The source also revealed that the film's pre-production is in full swing, and the shooting will begin in July.
The first leg of the shoot will be held in Ladakh for about 25 days, followed by a long schedule at a Mumbai studio.
"A lot of action sequences will be shot at real locations in Ladakh, followed by the extension shots at a studio in Mumbai," added the source.
Casting process
Khan to cast 'credible names' for supporting characters
The casting process for the military war drama is also on, with the makers looking to cast credible names for the three key characters.
The source said, "The team has auditioned for the roles, and have decided to cast none of the in-house talents from the camp."
"The idea is to pad up the film with credible names, and the same is underway silently at SKF," they added.
Upcoming films
Khan may collaborate with Kabir Khan after this
After this, Khan might collaborate with his Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan.
The source said, "Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have mutually agreed on a subject, and Kabir is silently working toward developing the same."
"If everything goes well, Salman and Kabir will reunite toward the end of this year. At the moment, there is a 90% possibility for this film to be related to 'Galwan' in some capacity, though it's intended to be an original feature."