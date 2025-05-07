How was Osama bin Laden eliminated? New Netflix docu-series uncovers
What's the story
Netflix is releasing a docu-series titled American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden. It was originally set to release on March 10 but was pushed back. However, the platform has now re-scheduled its premiere for May 14.
The three-part series will focus on the successful elimination of the notorious terrorist leader, Osama bin Laden, who was shot dead by US Navy SEALs on May 2, 2011.
Series details
Series to feature key government figures in bin Laden's pursuit
The docu-series will detail the global chase for bin Laden and his eventual assassination. Each episode will touch upon various facets of this pursuit.
The first episode will go into the immediate aftermath and emergency response to 9/11 attacks, which kickstarted the hunt for bin Laden.
The second episode will focus on US government's years-long pursuit and challenges.
The final episode will detail the historic raid on the extremist's compound and his assassination.
Speculations
The reason for the delay remains unclear
The delay of the bin Laden docu-series has sparked speculations among fans.
Some theorized that religious reasons could be behind the delay, as the series was initially set to release during Ramadan. Others pointed out that March 10 was bin Laden's birthday.
However, these theories remain unfounded and Netflix has not commented on the matter.
Directors
Directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan helm the project
Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is one part of the Netflix's American Manhunt collection.
Others include American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson and 2023's American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing.
The upcoming installment has been rated UA 16+ (unrestricted but with caution for children below 16).