Deluxe cars, swanky properties: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's jaw-dropping empire
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning superstar of Bollywood, has not just impressed audiences with his performances but has also established a luxurious, jaw-dropping empire.
His estimated net worth in 2025 is a whopping $876.5 million (around ₹7,400 crore), an Esquire report recently stated.
The fortune put Khan (59) fourth on the global richest actors' list, ahead of acting legends Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Jackie Chan!
Let's dive into Khan's wealth.
Wealth ranking
SRK's wealth: A comparison with Hollywood's elite
In the list of the top 10 richest actors of 2025, Khan is only behind Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.49 billion), Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($1.19 billion), and Tom Cruise ($891 million).
Clooney, who comes fifth, has a net worth of $742.8 million.
De Niro, Jack Nicholson, and Chan also feature in the top 10.
Income streams
Khan's diverse income sources and global presence
Beyond his three-decade-long acting career, Khan's wealth is boosted by other sources of income, such as his multiple brand endorsements and business ventures.
He co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League and leads the successful production company Red Chillies Entertainment.
RCE is known for titles such as Ittefaq, Kaamyaab, Badla, Class of '83, Love Hostel, and Darlings.
Assets
Khan's global properties and luxury cars
Khan's wealth isn't just limited to his bank balance, he also owns properties at premium locations.
His most popular property is the famed Mannat in Bandra, where he lives with his family.
Other posh properties include a swanky apartment in London's Park Lane area, a villa in Beverly Hills, and other properties in Alibaug and Dubai, per a report by Jagran.
Khan's luxury car collection includes Bugatti Veyron (worth around ₹12 crore), Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Bentley Continental GT.
Career updates
Khan's recent and upcoming projects
Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. His next project is King, which will go on floors this month.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.
It will mark Suhana's theatrical debut.