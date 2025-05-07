What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning superstar of Bollywood, has not just impressed audiences with his performances but has also established a luxurious, jaw-dropping empire.

His estimated net worth in 2025 is a whopping $876.5 million (around ₹7,400 crore), an Esquire report recently stated.

The fortune put Khan (59) fourth on the global richest actors' list, ahead of acting legends Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Jackie Chan!

Let's dive into Khan's wealth.