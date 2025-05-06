Did Rannvijay Singha out-earn Sonu Sood for 'Roadies'?
What's the story
MTV's Roadies XX: Double Cross is currently airing and creating a buzz among fans with the return of its original host, Rannvijay Singha.
The much-awaited 20th season is already capturing the attention of viewers, especially with Singha back at the helm.
However, a comparison of his salary with former host Sonu Sood has emerged.
According to reports, Singha was the highest-paid member of the reality show when he last hosted it in Season 17.
Sood's compensation
Sood's earnings in Season 19: A temporary host's salary
He was reportedly paid a whopping ₹12 lakh per episode, amounting to about ₹4.32 crore for the whole season.
In contrast, it was reported that Sood, who had taken over hosting duties for Seasons 18 and 19, was paid ₹10 lakh per episode.
Given that Season 19 had 40 episodes, his total earnings came to ₹4cr.
Despite Sood's stellar hosting, Singha's loyalty to Roadies and his massive fan base appear to have landed him a higher salary, despite fewer episodes.
Exciting season
'Roadies' fans eagerly awaiting more twists in the show
The new season of Roadies is living up to the hype, with fans eagerly watching every twist and turn. Every episode is full of drama and chaos.
In the latest episode, gang leaders Neha Dhupia and Gautam Gulati had a heated clash, where Gulati asked, "Why do you keep taunting always?" leading Dhupia to walk off the set.
Whatever the tension may be, the drama and the contestants are keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.