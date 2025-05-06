SRK just casually rocked a ₹21cr watch at Met Gala
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian male superstar to grace the event.
Wearing a black ensemble by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Khan's look was a blend of elegance and heritage.
But it wasn't just his attire that caught attention; the watch on his wrist was a Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G, reportedly worth a staggering $2.5 million (approximately ₹21 crore).
Truly, time is money!
Watch details
Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G: The Swiss masterpiece
Known as the most complicated wristwatch ever made by the Swiss watchmaker, the Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G features a white gold case and a grand complication with a perpetual calendar, moon phases, and a date repeater.
With 18K solid gold dial plates, it is humidity and dust-protected but not water resistant.
The timepiece has been widely recognized for its intricate design and craftsmanship, making it a fitting accessory for Khan's debut at the prestigious event.
Online buzz
Khan's watch fit perfectly with his dandy look
Khan's watch choice ignited conversations across social media, with one Reddit user even posting, "Looks like Badshah is wearing a Patek Philippe Grand complications."
The watch was part of the overall ensemble conceptualized by designer Mukherjee to represent dandyism with the dress code, Tailored for You.
Speaking to the reporters at the Met, SRK said, "My designer, Sabyasachi, thought of it as an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you."
Fashion statement
'I told Sabya I only wear black and white...'
In an interview with Vogue, Khan spoke about the outfit designed by Mukherjee.
"I told Sabya I only wear black and white, but what we designed for me is what I'm most comfortable in," he said. "That's how I think it should be."
Mukherjee echoed the sentiment, saying representation was key when dressing Khan for the event.
Alongside the costly watch, a tiger cane and a big 'K' neckpiece were the standout features of King Khan's ensemble.
Star-studded event
Khan was among other global stars at Met Gala
Khan was among other global stars who graced this year's Met Gala, such as Bad Bunny, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa from BLACKPINK.
The extravagant fashion statements and star-studded guest list of the event gave Khan the perfect opportunity to showcase his unique style and cultural heritage.
What did you think of SRK's Met Gala look?