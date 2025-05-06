What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian male superstar to grace the event.

Wearing a black ensemble by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Khan's look was a blend of elegance and heritage.

But it wasn't just his attire that caught attention; the watch on his wrist was a Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G, reportedly worth a staggering $2.5 million (approximately ₹21 crore).

Truly, time is money!