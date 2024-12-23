Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Badshah has called for unity amid a public feud between Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon.

The conflict began when Dhillon asked Dosanjh to unblock him on Instagram during a concert, to which Dosanjh denied ever blocking him.

Is Badshah taking sides? Post hints at Diljit-AP Dhillon conflict

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:27 am Dec 23, 202411:27 am

What's the story The ongoing dispute between Punjabi music stars Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon has taken a new turn with rapper Badshah stepping in. The tension escalated when Dhillon claimed at his concert that Dosanjh had blocked him on social media, a claim which the latter denied. In response to this, Dhillon shared screenshots showing he was indeed blocked by the GOAT singer on Instagram but was later unblocked.

Call for unity

'United we stand': Badshah's plea for unity

Amid the brewing feud, rapper Badshah took to social media to call for unity between Dosanjh and Dhillon. He shared a cryptic post stating, "Please don't make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking." "Like they say, 'If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.' United we stand."

Public exchange

Dosanjh and Dhillon's public exchange sparked controversy

The controversy started when Dosanjh, at his Indore concert, sent warm wishes to Dhillon and Karan Aujla. He said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck." In retaliation, at his Chandigarh concert, Dhillon asked Dosanjh to unblock him before wishing him the best of luck. He said: "I just want to say one small thing...First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me."

Denial statement

Dosanjh denied blocking Dhillon on Instagram

After Dhillon's public appeal, Dosanjh took to Instagram to refute any rift between them. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa.... kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government...not with the artistes)." However, the Dil Nu singer wasn't having it and he shared proof of having been blocked by the Chamkila actor initially.

Tour wrap-up

Meanwhile, Dosanjh and Dhillon are busy with their respective tours

Both Dosanjh and Dhillon recently wrapped up or are about to wrap up their respective tours in India. Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour, which started from New Delhi on October 26, will end on December 29 in Guwahati. Meanwhile, Dhillon concluded his The Brownprint Tour with a final show in Chandigarh on December 21. This was his second tour in India with earlier stops in New Delhi and Mumbai.