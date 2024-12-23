Is Badshah taking sides? Post hints at Diljit-AP Dhillon conflict
The ongoing dispute between Punjabi music stars Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon has taken a new turn with rapper Badshah stepping in. The tension escalated when Dhillon claimed at his concert that Dosanjh had blocked him on social media, a claim which the latter denied. In response to this, Dhillon shared screenshots showing he was indeed blocked by the GOAT singer on Instagram but was later unblocked.
'United we stand': Badshah's plea for unity
Amid the brewing feud, rapper Badshah took to social media to call for unity between Dosanjh and Dhillon. He shared a cryptic post stating, "Please don't make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking." "Like they say, 'If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.' United we stand."
Dosanjh and Dhillon's public exchange sparked controversy
The controversy started when Dosanjh, at his Indore concert, sent warm wishes to Dhillon and Karan Aujla. He said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck." In retaliation, at his Chandigarh concert, Dhillon asked Dosanjh to unblock him before wishing him the best of luck. He said: "I just want to say one small thing...First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me."
Dosanjh denied blocking Dhillon on Instagram
After Dhillon's public appeal, Dosanjh took to Instagram to refute any rift between them. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa.... kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government...not with the artistes)." However, the Dil Nu singer wasn't having it and he shared proof of having been blocked by the Chamkila actor initially.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh and Dhillon are busy with their respective tours
Both Dosanjh and Dhillon recently wrapped up or are about to wrap up their respective tours in India. Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour, which started from New Delhi on October 26, will end on December 29 in Guwahati. Meanwhile, Dhillon concluded his The Brownprint Tour with a final show in Chandigarh on December 21. This was his second tour in India with earlier stops in New Delhi and Mumbai.