The stampede occurred when Arjun visited the theater, leading to overcrowding.

The protestors, allegedly part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, were detained by police.

Arjun, dismissing allegations of misconduct, expressed his condolences and stated he was following guidance and had permission to attend the premiere.

Allu Arjun's house was vandalized on Sunday

Stampede case: Accused in Allu Arjun house attack get bail

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:19 am Dec 23, 202411:19 am

What's the story On Monday, a Hyderabad court granted bail to six people, accused of vandalizing Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. A case was registered against the accused, allegedly members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), for manhandling security staff and damaging flower pots on the property. The group reportedly gathered outside his home around 4:45pm chanting slogans and displaying placards. They were demanding justice for a woman who died in a stampede during Pushpa 2 screening.

Protest motive

Protestors demanded justice for 'Pushpa 2' stampede victim

The protestors were demanding justice for Revathi, a woman who died in a stampede during the screening of Arjun's film Pushpa 2 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The stampede broke out when Arjun, along with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, visited the theater, resulting in overcrowding and chaos. Revathi's son was also injured in the stampede and is still hospitalized.

Property damage

Protestors caused damage to Arjun's residence

Reportedly, the protestors climbed the compound wall of Arjun's residence and started throwing tomatoes. They also allegedly manhandled the security staff and damaged flower pots along the ramp. Visuals from the scene showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants outside his home, reportedly due to stone pelting. The DCP West Zone, Hyderabad confirmed to the media soon after that stringent action had been initiated against the accused individuals.

Police response

Police took swift action, Allu Aravind spoke to media

On learning about the incident, Jubilee Hills Police rushed to the spot and detained six people. "They all claim to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC)," an official said. Speaking to the press outside Jubilee Hills following the incident, Arjun's father-filmmaker Allu Aravind said, "Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is...not the right time for us to react to anything." "No one should encourage incidents like these."

Information

'This is deeply distressing for me': Arjun

Addressing the incident on December 4, Arjun had earlier expressed his condolences. "It was a tragic accident, and my heart goes out to the family. I've been monitoring the condition of the injured child, and I'm relieved to hear he is improving."

Official statements

CM Reddy and Arjun's statements on 'Pushpa 2' stampede

The tension escalated after Arjun and the government exchanged public statements. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. However, Arjun allegedly attended the premiere, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow at RTC X Road, which triggered the chaos.

Actor's response

Arjun dismissed allegations of misconduct

Dismissing the allegations of misconduct as an attempt at "character assassination," Arjun said, "Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen." "I was following as per their guidance and it was not a roadshow. There was no procession. It was just a crowd a few meters away from the theater," he added.