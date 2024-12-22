Summarize Simplifying... In short Protesters from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee stormed and vandalized actor Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home, demanding higher compensation for a stampede victim's family.

The group, who damaged property and pelted tomatoes, called for Arjun to pay the family at least ₹1 crore, citing the success of his recent film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Protesters storm, vandalize Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home over stampede death

What's the story Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills was allegedly stormed by a group of people claiming to be students of Osmania University on Sunday. The protest was reportedly in response to the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the actor's latest film, Pushpa-2, this month. The protesters blamed Arjun for the death of a woman named Revathi and her son Sai Teja's critical condition in the stampede incident.

Protesters vandalize actor's property, police respond swiftly

The protesters, reportedly belonging to the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), entered Arjun's property by climbing the boundary wall. They damaged flowerpots and ornamental plants at the entrance while raising anti-Arjun slogans. The group also pelted tomatoes at his residence. On being informed, police rushed to the spot to arrest these people and later bolstered security outside Arjun's house.

Protesters were demanding higher compensation

According to Big TV, the protesters were demanding that Arjun pay the victim's family at least ₹1 crore, given that Pushpa 2: The Rule made big bucks at the box office. "We demand that Allu Arjun take care of...Revathi's family. Why did so many film personalities visit him when he came out of jail...but none of them cared when a woman died. We will not let you go anywhere if these demands aren't met," a protester told the channel.

Chief Minister criticizes Arjun's attendance at film screening

The protest came after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy earlier criticized Arjun for attending the film screening even though police had denied permission for the same. The CM had said that the actor should have been more responsible and not attended the event as it was already overcrowded. However, Arjun dismissed these allegations in a press conference, stating, "Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen."