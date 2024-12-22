Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Talpade, the voice behind the character in 'Pushpa 2', shared his dubbing process, revealing that he studied the character in-depth before starting.

He faced challenges in voice modulation due to the character's evolution in the sequel, requiring a deeper voice to match the character's increased confidence and authority.

He faced challenges in voice modulation due to the character's evolution in the sequel, requiring a deeper voice to match the character's increased confidence and authority.

Talpade also expressed surprise at the popularity of certain dialogues and confessed a strong emotional connection with the character after dubbing for both films.

Shreyas Talpade dubbed for 'Pushpa' in Hindi

Inside Shreyas Talpade's dubbing process for 'Pushpa 2'

By Isha Sharma 06:16 pm Dec 22, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Shreyas Talpade, the Hindi voice of Allu Arjun's character in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, recently opened up about his dubbing process. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he disclosed that his work in The Lion King (2019) got him the first Pushpa film. "They had seen my work in The Lion King... I think they felt my voice would suit that character much better than anybody else."

Character study

Talpade's preparation and voice selection for 'Pushpa'

Talpade detailed his preparation for Pushpa, saying he studied the character thoroughly before beginning the dubbing work. "When I first saw the film (first one), obviously before starting the dub, I figured that the character would need a particular kind of a voice," he said. "That's how we first tested it on one scene. Then when we felt this goes well with the body language, mannerisms and attitude of the character, we decided to go ahead with it."

Character evolution

Talpade's voice adaptation for 'Pushpa 2'

Talpade also spoke about the difficulties he encountered in modulating his voice for Pushpa 2: The Rule. He said Arjun's character had changed a lot in the sequel, which called for a different voice modulation. "Not only were the expectations high but even his swag, authority and confidence had changed in part two; I mean, the character's characteristics and attributes... That's why they needed more base in the voice in the second half," he added.

Viral lines

Talpade on the unexpected popularity of 'Pushpa' dialogues

Talpade was surprised at the massive popularity of some dialogues from the Pushpa films, especially "Jhukega nahin sala." He said that one can't predict something like that. "To be very honest, no one knows what the film is going to do at the box office; whether a particular line or song will... We have no clue. We just give it our best shot and hope for the best."

Personal attachment

Talpade's emotional connection with 'Pushpa' character

After dubbing for both Pushpa films, Talpade admitted to having developed a strong bond with the character. "I have seen Pushpa's rise from part one... I have become a part of Pushpa and Pushpa has become a part of me." The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.