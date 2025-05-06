Met Gala: SRK makes royal debut at fashion's biggest stage
What's the story
Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, finally made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025, and it was nothing short of spectacular.
The actor turned heads with his stylish all-black attire, a creation of renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Plus, his big 'K' neck piece became talk of the town.
As the event unfolded at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York, a photo of Khan recreating his signature arms-wide-open pose went viral on social media platforms.
Industry reactions
Karan Johar led the Bollywood reactions to SRK's debut
Karan Johar, a Bollywood stalwart, was among the first to respond to Khan's debut at the opulent fashion gala.
On Instagram, he gushed over the latter, writing, "ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)."
Met Gala 2025's theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and Khan epitomized it perfectly with his sartorial choice.
Career highlights
Khan's Met Gala appearance follows a string of successes
Khan's Met Gala appearance comes after his successful return in cinema.
He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023, after two blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan in the same year.
His next project is King, directed by Siddharth Anand, where he will be sharing the screen with daughter Suhana Khan and possibly Deepika Padukone.
And, with his Met Gala debut, the superstar proved again, when he spreads his arms, the world leans in.
Twitter Post
Check out the jewelry detailing here
SRK’s aura just turned the Met into magic! ✨— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 5, 2025
KING KHAN AT MET GALA@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/WOQxBBx7Rp