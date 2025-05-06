What's the story

Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, finally made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

The actor turned heads with his stylish all-black attire, a creation of renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Plus, his big 'K' neck piece became talk of the town.

As the event unfolded at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York, a photo of Khan recreating his signature arms-wide-open pose went viral on social media platforms.