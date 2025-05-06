Arshad Warsi opens his stunning 150-year-old Goa villa to tourists
What's the story
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has opened the doors of his restored 150-year-old Portuguese home, Casa Zen, to tourists.
The five-bedroom house in Saligao, North Goa, has been beautifully restored by Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti.
The two-storey property is available for rent at ₹75,000 per night, managed by Wildflower Villas.
You can now experience the charm of his dream home while vacationing in Goa!
Home tour
Casa Zen: A blend of original architecture and modern decor
Warsi's Instagram video tour of Casa Zen gave a glimpse of a stunning combination of original Portuguese architecture and modern decor.
The villa has high ceilings, pillars, and large wooden windows, which are enhanced with bold colors and an abundance of indoor plants.
The dining room has jungle-themed wallpaper and seating in green and earthy tones, while the corridor has a bright blue and gold cabinet.
Outdoor space
Casa Zen's outdoor space and rental details
The outdoor space of the villa is just as magnificent, complete with a massive swimming pool with a deck and a garden with a mango tree.
The outdoor walls of the house are white with streaks of indigo and yellow.
The couple has skillfully preserved the original Portuguese architecture of the house, featuring high ceilings, wooden pillars, and large windows.
They've incorporated bold colors and plenty of plants throughout the house to modernize it.
Rent
Casa Zen offers tourists a luxurious vacation experience in Goa
The actor shared his appreciation for the greenery surrounding his home, stating, "Look at it, so much greenery."
He further reflected, saying, "Lovely mangoes on my tree. It's time to sit here and relax and thank my stars and thank everybody who is responsible for giving me such a beautiful life."
For those looking for a getaway, Casa Zen is now available for rent.
As mentioned, tourists can book the entire property for ₹75,000 per night (plus taxes).
Career update
Warsi's upcoming projects
On the work front, Warsi will soon be seen in Jolly LLB 3 opposite Akshay Kumar.
The Subhash Kapoor directorial will release on September 19, 2025. It is a continuation of the hit Jolly LLB franchise.
He also has Welcome To The Jungle, a film with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav.