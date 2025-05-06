What's the story

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has opened the doors of his restored 150-year-old Portuguese home, Casa Zen, to tourists.

The five-bedroom house in Saligao, North Goa, has been beautifully restored by Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti.

The two-storey property is available for rent at ₹75,000 per night, managed by Wildflower Villas.

You can now experience the charm of his dream home while vacationing in Goa!