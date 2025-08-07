Here's how much Mukesh Ambani, his children earned in FY25 

Mukesh Ambani , the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) , has not drawn any salary for the fifth consecutive year in FY25. The decision was first taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been continued by Ambani since then. His children, Isha Piramal, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, who were appointed as non-executive directors in October 2023, each received ₹2.31 crore as remuneration for FY25.

Children's earnings Earnings of Ambani children and other executive directors Mukesh's children received a sitting fee of ₹0.06 crore and a commission of ₹2.25 crore each for FY25. This brought their total remuneration to ₹2.31 crore each, an increase from the previous year's earnings of ₹1.01 crore (₹0.04 crore sitting fee + ₹0.97 crore commission). The company's other executive directors saw their compensation remain largely unchanged in FY25, with Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani each getting paid ₹25 crore for the fiscal year.

Executive pay Nita Ambani did not receive remuneration in FY25 The other executive directors of RIL are P M S Prasad and Nita Ambani, wife of RIL chairman. Prasad earned ₹19.96 crore, including ₹19.37 crore in salary and perquisites and ₹0.59 crore in retiral benefits. Meanwhile, Nita, who stepped down from the board in August 2023, was paid a sitting fee of ₹0.02 crore and commission of ₹0.97 crore for FY24. She does not feature in the FY25 remuneration list.