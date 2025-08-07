Here's how much Mukesh Ambani, his children earned in FY25
What's the story
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has not drawn any salary for the fifth consecutive year in FY25. The decision was first taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been continued by Ambani since then. His children, Isha Piramal, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, who were appointed as non-executive directors in October 2023, each received ₹2.31 crore as remuneration for FY25.
Children's earnings
Earnings of Ambani children and other executive directors
Mukesh's children received a sitting fee of ₹0.06 crore and a commission of ₹2.25 crore each for FY25. This brought their total remuneration to ₹2.31 crore each, an increase from the previous year's earnings of ₹1.01 crore (₹0.04 crore sitting fee + ₹0.97 crore commission). The company's other executive directors saw their compensation remain largely unchanged in FY25, with Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani each getting paid ₹25 crore for the fiscal year.
Executive pay
Nita Ambani did not receive remuneration in FY25
The other executive directors of RIL are P M S Prasad and Nita Ambani, wife of RIL chairman. Prasad earned ₹19.96 crore, including ₹19.37 crore in salary and perquisites and ₹0.59 crore in retiral benefits. Meanwhile, Nita, who stepped down from the board in August 2023, was paid a sitting fee of ₹0.02 crore and commission of ₹0.97 crore for FY24. She does not feature in the FY25 remuneration list.
Dividend earnings
Ambani family earned ₹3,322.7 crore in dividends from RIL shares
Despite Mukesh's decision to forgo his salary, the Ambani family raked in ₹3,322.7 crore in dividend income from Reliance Industries. The company declared a ₹10 per share dividend for FY24 with the family holding a 50.33% stake in it or 332.27 crore shares. With a net worth of $103.3 billion, Mukesh ranks as the 18th richest person in the world as of today, according to Forbes.