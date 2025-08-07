SoftBank returns to profit, thanks to Vision Fund

OpenAI funding round, Stargate data center project on the cards

To keep the momentum going, SoftBank is investing big: they're leading a $40 billion funding round for OpenAI (with $22.5 billion pledged by year-end) and heading up the massive $500 billion Stargate data center project in the US.

They also sold part of their T-Mobile stake in July 2025 to raise $4.8 billion for these new ventures.