SoftBank returns to profit, thanks to Vision Fund
SoftBank is back in the green, posting a ¥421.8 billion ($2.87 billion) profit for Q1 FY25—way above what analysts expected and a big turnaround from last year's loss.
The Vision Fund did most of the heavy lifting, and this marks SoftBank's second quarter in a row with profits, helped by rising values in telecom and startups.
OpenAI funding round, Stargate data center project on the cards
To keep the momentum going, SoftBank is investing big: they're leading a $40 billion funding round for OpenAI (with $22.5 billion pledged by year-end) and heading up the massive $500 billion Stargate data center project in the US.
They also sold part of their T-Mobile stake in July 2025 to raise $4.8 billion for these new ventures.