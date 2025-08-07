Mukesh Ambani charts AI‑driven future as Reliance nears 50th anniversary
What's the story
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., has said that the company is reimagining its future to become a new-age deep-tech enterprise. In a letter to shareholders on Thursday, Ambani emphasized Reliance's role as a "national institution that drives opportunity, progress, and prosperity for 1.45 billion Indians." He highlighted the company's journey in transforming traditional industries and creating new markets.
Business transformation
Embracing digital disruption and technological breakthroughs
Ambani noted that the world is changing at an unprecedented pace, driven by digital disruption and technological breakthroughs. He said Reliance sees this not as a challenge but as an opportunity to evolve into a new-age deep-tech enterprise. The company is integrating next-generation technologies across all its business verticals, from energy to entertainment to digital services. "Over 1,000 of our in-house scientists are leading cutting-edge research in areas like AI, renewable energy, advanced materials, and digital platforms," the billionaire said.
Growth prospects
Transitioning from vision to execution in new energy sector
Ambani noted Reliance's transition from vision to execution in the New Energy sector, operationalizing giga-scale solar and battery energy projects. As the company approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2027, it has built high-powered growth engines: Retail, Digital Services, Media & Entertainment, and New Energy. "Each of these platforms is technology-first and innovation-led, poised to disrupt industries while delivering massive value to Indian consumers and the global market," said Ambani in his letter.
Business expansion
Highlights of Reliance's performance across business sectors
Ambani also highlighted the contribution of each business sector to Reliance's performance. He noted that Retail crossed ₹3,30,000 crore in turnover and expanded its footprint to 19,340 stores. Jio became the world's largest data network with 488 million users while the Media business built a distinctive institution in partnership with Disney across genres. Ambani also emphasized the resilience of Oil to Chemicals (O2C) unit through disciplined cost management and strong domestic placement.
National partnership
India as a trendsetter in the global arena
India is no longer a follower but a trendsetter, with initiatives like UPI and the India AI Mission, stressed Ambani. He said Reliance is proud to be a committed partner in this journey of growth. The company reported strong financial results for FY25, with revenue growing by 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,71,174 crore and net profit rising by 2.9% YoY to ₹81,309 crore.