You can now buy ASUS laptops on Swiggy Instamart

ASUS , the Taiwanese tech giant, has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to offer its range of consumer and gaming laptops. The move is aimed at capitalizing on the growing trend of quick commerce in India. Now, you can get your hands on ASUS laptops in just 10 minutes! The service is available in six major Indian cities: Delhi NCR , Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Market strategy Over 30% of urban tech shoppers are using quick commerce ASUS has noted that more than 30% of urban tech shoppers in India are now using quick commerce. The company wants to leverage this trend by providing instant laptop delivery in metro cities. This is especially important as delivery speed is becoming a key factor for customers when making purchases.

Product expansion Customers can also buy accessories along with laptops Last year, ASUS launched its accessories range on quick commerce platforms. Now, the company plans to expand its entire product range on Swiggy Instamart. This means if you're buying a laptop through Instamart, you can also purchase a compatible mouse, keyboard, or other accessories from ASUS at the same time.