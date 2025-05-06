'The Royals,' 'Good Bad Ugly': Your OTT watchlist this week
What's the story
The world of OTT is abuzz with a fresh slate of releases this week.
Among the highlights is The Royals, a romantic drama featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. The show promises the perfect blend of palace power plays and slow-burn romance.
Another notable mention is TVF's Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Parashar as a city doctor transforming a rural health center.
Let's delve into the complete list of releases.
#1, #2
'Forever' and 'Blood of Zeus'
Netflix is all geared up for the return of two beloved series this week.
Blood of Zeus returns for its third and final season on Thursday, sending Olympus into crisis mode with Titans unleashed and Kronos eyeing a cosmic comeback.
The animated series promises thunderous battles and emotional farewells.
Meanwhile, Forever reimagines Judy Blume's iconic '70s love story through a Gen-Z lens.
It stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper and premieres on Thursday.
#3, #4
'Good Bad Ugly' and 'Jack'
Ajith Kumar and Trisha's Good Bad Ugly can be watched on Netflix on Thursday.
The film, which has been a box office sensation, is Kumar's highest-grossing film to date.
Moreover, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest release Jack, which hit the theaters on April 10, will drop on the streamer on the same date.
#5, #6
'A Deadly American Marriage' and 'Nonnas'
Netflix will release A Deadly American Marriage, a documentary unraveling the chilling tale of Irish widower Jason Corbett's 2015 murder in North Carolina, on Friday.
Another highlight by the streamer is Nonnas, a culinary dramedy starring Vince Vaughn as Joe Scaravella, a Brooklyn MTA worker who finds happiness in opening an Italian restaurant staffed entirely by spirited grandmothers.
Watch it on Friday.
#7, #8
'The Diplomat' and 'The Royals'
John Abraham stars in The Diplomat, which follows the journey of Indian diplomat J.P. Singh as he uses international diplomacy to rescue an Indian woman stuck in Pakistan.
It is expected to premiere on Friday.
On the same day, you can watch The Royals.
It stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, and Nora Fatehi alongside Khatter and Pednekar.
#9, #10
'Gram Chikitsalay' and 'Bohurupi'
TVF's Gram Chikitsalay explores the difficulties of a young city doctor tasked with reviving a neglected Primary Health Centre in a remote village.
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.
Another offering is Bohurupi, a Bengali heist thriller inspired by real-life bank robberies that rocked West Bengal between 1998 and 2005.
Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy, it stars Mukherjee as a falsely imprisoned jute mill worker who pulls off daring bank heists.
It will land on ZEE5 on Friday.