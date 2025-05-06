May 06, 202502:10 am

What's the story

The world of OTT is abuzz with a fresh slate of releases this week.

Among the highlights is The Royals, a romantic drama featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. The show promises the perfect blend of palace power plays and slow-burn romance.

Another notable mention is TVF's Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Parashar as a city doctor transforming a rural health center.

Let's delve into the complete list of releases.