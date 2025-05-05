The teaser opens in a cheery kitchen, where we meet Sethupathi and Menen's characters flirting playfully, which soon escalates to a full-blown kitchen quarrel.

Their chemistry is evident from the caustic lines they spit at each other as pans bang and dough rolls.

Just when the madness seems unbearable, comedy actor Yogi Babu appears, saying it isn't a "normal" couple.

The teaser takes an unexpected twist as Sethupathi's character pulls out a gun and opens fire.