What we know so far about Nithya-Vijay's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii'
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of the heartwarming drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, was dropped recently.
Directed by celebrated filmmaker Pandiraj, the movie is a mix of comedy, domestic drama, and relatable chaos.
The teaser is out now. It gives a glimpse into the dynamic between Sethupathi and Menen's characters.
It highlights their on-screen chemistry with an adorable battle of taste buds that turns into an all-out quarrel.
Teaser highlights
Teaser highlights Sethupathi-Menen's kitchen antics and unexpected twist
The teaser opens in a cheery kitchen, where we meet Sethupathi and Menen's characters flirting playfully, which soon escalates to a full-blown kitchen quarrel.
Their chemistry is evident from the caustic lines they spit at each other as pans bang and dough rolls.
Just when the madness seems unbearable, comedy actor Yogi Babu appears, saying it isn't a "normal" couple.
The teaser takes an unexpected twist as Sethupathi's character pulls out a gun and opens fire.
Film collaboration
'Thalaivan Thalaivii' marks the 2nd collaboration for Sethupathi and Menen
Thalaivan Thalaivii is the second film where Sethupathi and Menen are seen together after their Malayalam venture. Earlier, the duo was seen together in 19(1)(a).
Directed and written by Pandiraj, the film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.
The film features art direction by Veerasamar and is edited by Pradeep E Ragav.
This genre-blending entertainer promises to deliver laughter while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.