What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is just one step away from completing his next project, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

The horror comedy film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, reunites the duo after more than a decade.

The final shooting schedule will conclude on May 15 in Hyderabad, ending an 85-day shooting journey for Kumar.

The film has been shot across London, Jaipur, Kochi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.