Akshay Kumar to finish shooting 'Bhooth Bangla' by May 15
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is just one step away from completing his next project, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.
The horror comedy film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, reunites the duo after more than a decade.
The final shooting schedule will conclude on May 15 in Hyderabad, ending an 85-day shooting journey for Kumar.
The film has been shot across London, Jaipur, Kochi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' draws inspiration from Indian mythology
According to Pinkvilla, the film is a big-scale horror comedy that seeks inspiration from Indian mythology.
The makers have shot indoors and outdoors, ensuring a complete cinematic experience for the big screen on April 2, 2026.
Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani join Kumar in the film.
After wrapping up Bhooth Bangla, Kumar is expected to finish Welcome To The Jungle.
Future plans
Kumar's upcoming projects post 'Bhooth Bangla'
"There is still no clarity on the exact timelines of Welcome To The Jungle, but it's scheduled on paper in June," the source told Pinkvilla.
In August, Kumar will start work on a yet-untitled thriller with Priyadarshan, where he will be starring alongside Saif Ali Khan. This film is set for a 2026 release.
"Akshay is doing three back-to-back films with Priyadarshan, including Hera Pheri 3 also. Hera Pheri 3 is eyeing to go on floors in 2026," the insider revealed.